Hackensack was buzzing with activities last weekend as the city hosted the 15th annual Chainsaw Carving Event.
First Street downtown was lined with booths and tables filled with good things to buy or consume, from snacks and beverages to jewelry, clothing, pottery and more.
The event also featured flying sawdust and lots of fun.
Twelve sculptors from around the Midwest competed in quick carves and sculpted many incredible pieces. An auction was held both Saturday afternoon and noon Sunday.
The All-American Lumberjack Show also returned to entertain both young and old.
The Hackensack Chainsaw Event is sponsored by the City of Hackensack, Hackensack American Legion Post 202, Hackensack Lions Club and Hackensack Area Chamber of Commerce. Auction proceeds go to charitable causes chosen by each of the sponsors.
