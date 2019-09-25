The Hackensack Chainsaw Event returns this week for its 15th year.
First Street in downtown Hack will be lined with booths and tables filled with good things to buy or consume, from snacks and beverages to jewelry, clothing, pottery and more.
The event features food, fun and flying sawdust. The chainsaw “Quick Carves” start at 12:30 p.m. Friday and noon Saturday, where sculptors have just 1.5 hours to complete a carving.
Friday
9 a.m.-5 p.m., Chainsaw sculpting begins, food vendors, artisan booths open
9 a.m., Beer Garden opens, sponsored by American Legion Post 202
10:30 a.m., All-American Lumberjack Show for local school children
11:30 a.m., Family fun and games
12:30 p.m., Chainsaw Quick Carves
2 p.m., All-American Lumber Jack Show
5-6:30 p.m, Booya Feed, Union Church, fundraiser for Faith in Action
8-11 p.m., Music and Dancing, Birchwood Char House
Saturday
8-10:30 a.m., Auxiliary Breakfast, American Legion Post 202
9 a.m.-5 p.m., Chainsaw sculpting begins, food vendors, artisan booths open
9 a.m., Beer Garden opens, sponsored by American Legion Post 202
10 a.m., Lucette’s Kids’ Games at North Pavilion, presented by the American Legion Auxiliary Unit Post 202
11 a.m., All-American Lumberjack Show
Noon, Chainsaw Quick Carves
Noon, Family Fun and Games
1 p.m., Auction Registration at Information Booth
1 p.m., All-American Lumberjack Show
2 p.m., Auction of Chainsaw Carvings
4 p.m., All-American Lumberjack Show
4 p.m. until gone, Hackensack Area Fire and Rescue Spaghetti Dinner at the Fire Hall
6 p.m., Horse Racing, American Legion Post 202
8-midnight, Music and Dancing at American Legion Post 202
Sunday
7-10 a.m., Sons of the American Legion Post 202 Omelet Breakfast
9 a.m., Chainsaw sculpting begins, food vendors, artisan booths open
10:30 a.m., All-American Lumberjack Show
11 a.m., Auction Registration at the Information Booth
Noon, Auction of Chainsaw Carvings
Raffle prize drawings will be held during the auction on Sunday.
The Hackensack Chainsaw Event is sponsored by the City of Hackensack, Hackensack American Legion Post 202, Hackensack Lions Club and Hackensack Area Chamber of Commerce. Auction proceeds go to charitable causes chosen by each of the sponsors.
Admission to the Chainsaw Event is with a $5 wrist band, good for all three days and sold at entrances to the event site.
For more information contact the Hackensack Area Chamber of Commerce, (218) 675-6135, or www.hackensackchamber.com
