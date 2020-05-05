Did you know that volunteer drivers were declared essential workers during the COVID-19 restrictions?
Nowhere in Minnesota is this more critical than in Cass County. A large rural area, Cass County has no transit system, no taxi service, and no Lyft or Uber. With no regional center or public hospital, most people drive long distances to get to services they need.
Volunteer drivers such as those with Faith in Action for Cass County are one of the only options left for people who cannot drive and may not have family or friends available every time they need to get somewhere for medical appointments, groceries, prescriptions, and other appointments or shopping needs.
In 2019, Faith in Action volunteers gave more than 9,000 hours and drove just over 158,800 miles helping their neighbors in need in Cass County.
Volunteer drivers donate their time, wear and tear on their own vehicles and the cost of gas and cleaning and sanitizing the car. Many receive some mileage reimbursement to help cover their expenses, but it certainly doesn’t cover all their costs.
The problem is that the IRS sees this “reimbursement” money, if above the IRS charitable mileage rate of 14 cents per mile, as taxable income. The volunteers have to pay to help others.
On top of that injustice, many insurance companies see the taxable income and tell volunteer drivers that they are now commercial drivers just like Lyft and Uber drivers, and require them to purchase a commercial policy in order to continue as a volunteer driver.
Now volunteer drivers are struggling to provide the help they want to. Because of the added costs of volunteering, many across the state have quit driving and some programs have closed. Many volunteers have restricted their driving to short distances only or they go without any reimbursement and eventually quit. The volunteer driver pool is shrinking statewide and programs are concerned for the future.
The Volunteer Driver Coalition is working for legislative change to protect the viability of Volunteer Driver Programs in Minnesota. In 2018 they identified 2,000 volunteer drivers in Minnesota who served at least 77,474 people and drove more than 9.5 million miles. The need to support volunteer drivers is real.
The Volunteer Driver Coalition is seeking passage of legislation to protect the valuable resource of volunteer drivers. HF2377 and SF2324 will provide these changes to address the barriers individual drivers and organizations face:
• Clearly define a volunteer driver in law as not “for-hire.”
• Protect volunteer drivers from increased insurance rates.
• Create a state income tax subtraction for volunteer drivers to reduce their tax liability in Minnesota.
• Cap the liability of nonprofit organizations that offer volunteer driver services at $1.5 million.
For more information on the Volunteer Driver Coalition and its members go to volunteerdrivermn.org or contact Theresa Eclov at Faith in Action for Cass County at (218) 675-5435. Faith in Action is “Neighbors Helping Neighbors.”
If volunteer drivers are important to you or someone you know, share this information and consider sharing your story with your legislators. If you know a volunteer driver, be sure to thank them for their services during these challenging times.
