Aaron Couch is the youngest of four children born to Doug and Valerie Couch.
Born in Park Rapids but raised in Nevis, Aaron graduated from Nevis High School in 2005.
His siblings are Shawn Couch, Michelle Couch and Chris Couch.
After high school Aaron worked in construction as a trim carpenter until he enlisted in the Air Force in 2008.
He attended eight weeks of basic training at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas, and technical school to become an aircraft egress systems craftsman. He is currently an technical sergeant E-6.
Aaron’s home station is the Duluth 148th Fighter Wing where he works as an Aircraft Ordinance Systems mechanic.
“I maintain and inspect the egress systems on the F-16 fighting Falcon to ensure the pilot is able to safely eject from the aircraft if there is danger or the aircraft loses its ability to fly.”
In his 14 years of service, Aaron has been deployed to Afghanistan, South Korea, Kuwait and is currently deployed to the Middle East. He got there in April and hopes to be home by the end of July. He has also done shorter deployments — under 30 days — to the Netherlands and Norway.
His awards and decorations include the National Defense Service Medal, Air and Space Achievement Medal, Air Reserve Forces Meritorious Service Medal with three oak leaf clusters, Afghanistan Campaign Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Korean Defense Service Medal, Armed Forces Reserve Medal with one hourglass device and one “M” device, NATO Medal, Air and Space Expeditionary Service ribbon with gold border, Air and Space Longevity Service award with one oak leaf cluster, Small Arms Expert Marksmanship ribbon (rifle), Air and Space Training ribbon, Air and Space Outstanding Unit Award, Meritorious Unit award, Minnesota State Service Medal with one device, Minnesota State Good Conduct ribbon with two devices and the Minnesota State Active Duty ribbon.
Aaron is a 2013 graduate of the Community College of the Air Force/Keller University.
He and his, wife Jaime, have five children: Mailena, Myla, Makynli, Kennedy amd Oliver.
The next time you see Aaron, please thank him for his service.
The Pilot-Independent staff compiled the information for this article that will highlight a different area veteran each week.
