The middle of three boys, Chris Walters was born to Ken and Kim Walters and raised in the Walker area.
Chris, along with his older brother Clinton and Craig, who served in the Marines for seven years, was raised in the Walker area and graduated from Walker-Hackensack-Akeley High School in 2014.
He enlisted in the U.S. Marines during his senior year at WHA School because of his patriotic duty to serve his country, and the Marines because “they are the best.”
After graduating from high school, he started his 13 weeks of basic training in June. Boot Camp was at Marine Corps Recruit Depot in San Diego, Calif.
Following basic, Chris spent another month attending Marine Combat Training at Camp Pendelton before being assigned to the Naval Air Station in Pensacola, Fla., for aviation maintenance — “A School” — for another four months.
In April 2015, Chris was assigned to Cherry Point, N.C., where he attended the Center of Naval Aviation Technical Training “C School” to work on the Harrier aircraft, a jet-powered attack aircraft capable of vertical and short takeoff and landing operations.
After C School, Chris was assigned to the VMA 542 Squadron at Cherry Point, where he worked on and repaired the hydraulics and air frame for the Harrier.
During his time at Cherry Point, Chris deployed twice overseas in 2016 and 2018. The first deployment was on the USS Wasp that was just off the coast of Libya in the Mediterranean Sea. The USS Wasp is a multipurpose amphibious assault ship, and the lead ship of her class. The Wasp has an assault support system that synchronizes the simultaneous horizontal and vertical flow of troops, cargo and vehicles throughout the ship. Two aircraft elevators service the hangar bay and flight deck that is about 81 meters long.
The mission was to launch a mix of manned and unmanned air strikes on ISIS targets near Sirte, Libya, using the AV-8B Harrier II.
Chris’ job was to repair the Harrier — working 12 hours a day seven days a week. The ship did not dock for the first five months of the six-month deployment. About every two months a steel beach day — that included a barbecue and games — was held on the ship’s deck.
His second deployment was on the USS Iwo Jima, a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship that is also a dedicated helicopter carrier. That six-month deployment also started on the Mediterranean Sea with a stop in Morocco and Djibouti for some training, and another stop in Israel before going through the Suez Canal in Egypt on the way to Bahrain, an island nation located on the shore of the Persian Gulf.
Chris got off the ship to set up camp at Isa Air Base for the rest of the 70 members of the Harrier Squadron. The squadron was at the camp for about a month in support of Operation Inherent Resolve, whose mission was targeted operations to defeat ISIS in Afghanistan.
On the ships return it made a stop at a port in Jordan, where Chris got to fish off the deck and caught a lionfish.
After returning to Cherry Point, Chris received an honorable discharge in June 2019 as E-5. He worked on the base as a civilian repairing CH-53 helicopters, a job he did for two years.
His military decorations include the National Defense Service Medal, a Navy and Marines Corps Achievement Medal, Marine Corps Good Conduct Medal, two Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medals, Global War on TerrorismService Medal, Sea Service Deployment ribbon with oak leaf cluster, Letter of Appreciation and an Expert Rifle Qualification Badge with oak leaf cluster.
Chris returned to Walker in November 2021 and is currently working with his father as a flooring and tile contractor. He has a 3-year-old son named Clayton.
The next time you see Chris, please thank him for his service.
The Pilot-Independent staff compiled the information for this article that highlights a different area veteran.
