Craig Walters joined the U.S. Marine Corps right out of high school because he “wanted to be part of America’s elite fighting force. To be the best.”
The youngest of three boys born to Ken and Kim Walters, Craig was raised in the Walker area and graduated from Walker-Hackensack-Akeley High School in 2015. His brothers are Clinton Walters and Chris Walters, with the latter also serving in the Marines.
Craig enlisted in the Marines while in high school, and after graduating attended basic training at the Marine Corps Recruit Depot in San Diego, Calif.
He was then stationed at Camp Johnson in Jacksonville, N.C., which is home of Marine Corps Combat Service Support Schools (MCCSSS) that consists of four Military Occupational Specialty producing schools.
Craig learned to become an automotive maintenance technician and was assigned to the 2D Maintenance Battalion where he served at a three- and four-echelon repair shop that specialized in power train (engines, transmissions, t-cases, differentials, ext.) and removals and overhauls.
His next assignment was at 2D Battalion 3D Marines and 3D Littoral Anti-Air Battalion in Kaneohe, Hawaii, at the Marine Corps Base Hawaii. He served as shop chief for the Motor Transport Maintenance Platoon where he conducted two unit deployment programs to Okinawa, Japan.
Craig was honorably discharged from the Marines in 2022 as a sergeant E-5, and moved back to the Walker area.
His military decorations and awards include the National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal, Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal, and the Overseas Service Ribbon.
Craig and his wife Serena (Aletto) Walters have a son, Colson. He is currently employed at Maximum Motors.
The next time you see Craig, please thank him for his service.
The Pilot-Independent staff compiled the information for this article that will highlight a different area veteran.
