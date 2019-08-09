Dean Morrill was born in 1964 and raised in Benedict, Minn., with his three brothers and one sister. He attended both Walker-Hackensack and Laporte schools, graduating from Laporte in 1982.
After working and attending college at Bemidji State University for three years, he decided to serve his country. He enlisted in the Air Force in 1987, becoming the fourth generaton of Morrills to serve in the United States military.
A graduate of the Defense Information School at Fort Benjamin Harrison in Indiana, Dean spent 10 years in the Air Force as a Public Affairs specialist, working in Media and Community Relations, and Internal Information.
His overseas tours included Osan AFB, South Korea; Yokota AB, Japan; and Istres AB, France; in support of NATO Operation Deny Flight. He was stationed at Fairchild AFB, in Spokane, Wash.; Grand Forks Air Force Base in North Dakota; and at the U.S. Air Force Survial School in Spokane, a school where all Air Force aircrew members receive survival training.
Dean also graduated from both the Combat Survival Training Course and Water Survival Training at Spokane, Winter Survival training in Fairbanks, Alaska, and the NCO Preparatory Course.
As a writer, photographer and editor of Air Force newspapers, Dean won several command and Air Force-level awards. Dean also taught English at an orphanage in Korea.
His Air Force decorations include two commendations, a good conduct and humanitarian service medals, and the markmanship ribbon.
Dean is a member of Walker Legion Post 134 and a lifetime member of the VFW Post 271 in Walker.
The next time you see Dean, please thank him for his service.
Mike Nelson, an agent with Cedar Point Realty in Walker, compiled the information for this article that will highlight a different area veteran each week.
