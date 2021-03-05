Donald Splichal was born and raised in Glencoe, graduating from high school in 1951.
On. Oct. 20, 1953, he entered the U.S. Army Reserve and attended basic at Fort Riley, Kansas. After 16 weeks of training he returned home for five days to see his folks. He was then off to Fort Jackson, S.C., for briefings. The next day the unit traveled to Fort Bragg, N.C., where he was told he was beginning his training to become a paratrooper with the 82nd Airborne.
The Basic Airborne Course training consisted of daily 5-mile runs and learning how to jump out of the 119 Flying Boxcar. The Fairchild C-119 Flying Boxcar was an American military transport aircraft developed from the World War II-era to carry cargo, personnel, litter patients, and mechanized equipment, and to drop cargo and troops.
Donald had to pass a week of jumping out of airplanes at 1,200 feet. There were five different drop zones in case of different wind directions.
“Our job was getting in shape and to be ready to ship out when it came to that. One morning it was noisy outside before we went ot breakfast. Everybody was crowded around the bulletin board. It read that in five days we were shipping out to Korea.” Donald recalled.
“The next day two generals and a colonel had us gather into a auditorium. One general said that three weeks ago 236 men were dropped out over Korea and quite a few were lost. ‘So we have to be secret as hell the next time,’ the general said. We cheered so loud that it shook the rafters. We then got back to work to get into better shape.”
The unit never left Fort Bragg. During his time there, Donald made 33 jumps.
Donald was honorably discharge as a Specialst E-4 on Oct. 19, 1955.
His military decorations include the National Defense Service Medal and the Parachute Badge.
Donald married Doris Czycalla in 1960 in Glencoe. After their first two of three children were born, they moved to Walker where they bought a 10-unit motel. He then worked at Ah-Gwah-Ching for 35 years, retiring in the late 1990’s.
Donald and Doris have been married for 60 years. Their three children are Scott (Shari) of Walker, Sandra (Craig) of Park Rapids and Eric (Cherry) of Bemidji. They have seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
The next time you see Donald, please thank him for his service.
The Pilot-Independent staff compiled the information for this article that will highlight a different area veteran.
