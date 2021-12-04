Eric Alger was born in Brainerd to Brenda Thoms and raised in the Walker/Onigum area.
He attended Walker-Hackensack-Akeley School and graduated in 2004.
Before his military service Eric worked at Agency Bay Lodge in the Onigum area and also Bieloh’s Family Foods in Walker.
Eric enlisted in Minnesota Army National Guard in 2003 and attended Basic Training at Fort Benning, Ga., and became infantryman.
He was assigned to Able Company, 2-136 Infantry out of Bemidji, and shortly after completing Basic Training was deployed as part of Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2005. Eric completed a six-month train-up at Camp Shelby in Mississippi before being deployed to Iraq in April of 2006.
“Our unit conducted combat operations during our time in Iraq. We were in Iraq from April of 2006 until July of 2007,” he says.
Eric received an honrable discharge as a SPC, E-4 in 2009.
His military awards and decorations include the Combat Infantryman Badge, Army Commendation Medal, Army Achievement Medal, Army Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Iraq Campaign Medal, Army Service Ribbon, Overseas Service Ribbon, Armed Forces Reserve Medal with Merit device.
Eric attended and graduated from Hibbing Community College Law Enforcement Program in 2009. He then transferred to Bemidji State University to finish his bachelor’s degree 2010.
He started his law enforcement career working as a police officer with the Leech Lake Tribal Police Department for about 18 months. He was hired as a deputy sheriff with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office. He’s been with the sheriff’s office for more than 10 years now and has worked as a patrol deputy, patrol sergeant, and is currently a patrol lieutenant.
Eric said he has had a few influential father figures in his life that include Jeff Peterson and Matt Hunt.
Eric and his wife Emily, live in the Walker area and they have three children.
The next time you see Eric, please thank him for his service.
The Pilot-Independent staff compiled the information for this article that will highlight a different area veteran.
