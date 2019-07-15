Fred Jackson was born in 1947 and graduated from Walker High School in 1965.
He was an excellent athlete in high school and would later become a member of the famous Onigum Nighthawks.
Fred was drafted into the U.S. Army in October 1966, and did his basic training at Fort Carson, Colo. Fred then did nine months of jungle training at Schofield Barracks in Hawaii in preparation for deployment to Vietnam.
Following jungle training, Fred traveled by ship to Duc Pho, Vietnam and arrived on New Year’s Eve 1967. He was assigned to the 11th Infantry Brigade Americal Division.
Fred’s job was machine gunner and he carried that heavy M60 throughout the jungles and rice paddies. He was soon promoted to platoon sergeant.
He served many months in combat until being wounded by a grenade during an ambush in September 1968, for which he later received a Purple Heart. Fred was medi-vacked from the field and was hospitalized in Japan and in Fort Riley, Kansas. He was honorably discharged as a sergeant E-5 in November 1968.
Upon return from Vietnam, Fred worked for Youth Development Services for the Leech Lake Band. Fred is a member of the American Legion.
When you see Fred, please thank him for his service.
Mike Nelson, an agent with Cedar Point Realty in Walker, compiled the information for this article that will highlight a different area veteran each week.
