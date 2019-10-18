Gary Beckerleg graduated from Nevis High School in 1966 and enlisted in the US Air Force in 1967.
He attended basic training at Lackland Air Force Base in Texas and served at Strategic Air Command Air Force in Grand Forks, N.D., as a communication specialist, where he assisted flight operations training. He then served at Karamasal Air Force Base in Turkey.
After returning to the states, Gary was assigned to Columbus Air Force Base in Columbus, Miss., a pilot training base.
After his honorable discharge, Gary enjoyed a 30-year career with Parks and Recreation in Brooklyn Park. He also served on the Brooklyn Park Fire Department for 20 years.
Gary moved to the Walker area in 2002. He is a member of the VFW and and the American Legion, where he serves on the Honor Guard.
When you see Gary, please thank him for his service.
Mike Nelson, an agent with Cedar Point Realty in Walker, compiled the information for this article that will highlight a different area veteran.
