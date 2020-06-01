Gary Benson was born in Moorhead and moved to Cottage Grove where he would graduate from Park High School in 1968.
He chose to enlist in the U.S. Navy that fall before getting drafted, and did his basic training at the Naval Air Station in San Diego.
Gary spent two years at Naval Air Station Lemoore in California, training to become an aviation ordinance man. He also attended SERE (survival, evasion, resistance and escape) training for about three weeks at Coronado Island in San Diego.
Once he was trained to load bombs on planes, he was sent to Hawaii to get more training on how to load bombs on other aircraft.
When he was stationed in Hawaii, Gary flew tracks (missions) to look for Russian subs and to take pictures of transport ships from China and Russia in the South China Sea. He also took part in a rescue mission to find a Danish ship that sank near Midway Island. Gary spotted a small boat, and he and his crew rescued 12 people, receiving a letter of commendation for his actions.
As an aircrew member, Gary came within three hours of flying 1,000 hours.
Gary received an honorable discharge after four years of service. His military decorations include the National Defense, Good Conduct and Vietnam Service medals.
He spent the next 32 years in construction until retiring to northern Minnesota.
Gary and his wife, Barb, live on Kabekona Lake near Laporte.
The next time you see Gary, please thank him for his service.
The Pilot-Independent staff compiled the information for this article that will highlight a different area veteran each week.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.