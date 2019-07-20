Gene DeMarce was born in Walnut Grove in 1925 and joined the U.S. Navy in 1944 at the age of 19.
He did his basic training at Farragut, Idaho, and then went to Tent City at Camp Pendleton, Calif., for Amphibious Training. He shipped out from Long Beach, Calif., on the USS Clarendon, a troop transport ship. His job was ship’s cook.
During the war the USS Clarenton moved troops throughout the Pacific Theater. Gene manned the 5-inch gun when the USS Clarendon came under attack at the Battle of Okinawa. His ship was at Iwo Jima and later delivered the Army of Occupation troops to Tokyo Bay. They decommissioned the USS Clarendon at Seattle in 1946 and Gene was honorably discharged.
Gene is a member of the American Legion and is a former member of the Legion Honor Guard.
Gene moved to the Walker in 1982 and now resides at May Creek Senior Living Campus.
When you see Gene, please thank him for his service.
Mike Nelson, an agent with Cedar Point Realty in Walker, compiled the information for this article that will highlight a different area veteran each week.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.