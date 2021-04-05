Gerald “Jerry” Benedix was born in 1955 in Crosby, to Carl and Marlys Benedix, the oldest of seven children.
He attended school in Baudette and Laporte, receiving his GED in 1973. That same year he enlisted in the U.S. Army and attended eight weeks of boot camp at Fort Ord, on Monterey Bay, Calif.
After boot camp he received armorer training at Fort Ord, and was sent to South Korea as a member of the U.S. Army Seventh Calvary assigned to the Fourth Division. Jerry was stationed along the DMZ (demilitarized zone) for three years where he was part of crew that conducted tank maneuvers in the Sheridan tank, otherwise known as “the tin can,” because it was mostly made of aluminum.
He returned to the States and was stationed in Texas and then on to Fort Polk in Louisiana.
Once again he was sent back to South Korea along the DMZ, only this time as a tank commander with the Seventh Calvary. Over the next several years he would he transfer back and forth from Korea to Germany. He was then transferred back to Fort Polk.
Some of the training Jerry completed were the Advanced Individual Training Mechanics course, M551 Shillelagh Gunnery training, the Truck Vehicle Mechanic course and the Army Maintenance Management System course.
When he was a tank commander, Jerry’s crew received a tank marksmanship award.
Jerry met his future wife, Kathy Vance, when she was bartending at the Popple Bar in Laporte. They were married in 1987 at Fort Polk in Vernon Parish.
In 1988 Jerry, a staff sergeant, took an early retirement after Kathy suffered a paralyzing accident.
Gerald’s military awards and decorations include the National Defense Service Medal, a Commendation Medal with oak leaf cluster, the Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, an Achievement Medal with gold leaf cluster, the Good Conduct Medal twice and the rifle marksmanship ribbon.
Gerald held many jobs after serving 15 years in the Army. He worked for a company in Louisiana that installed and repaired post office equipment, traveling all over the lower 48 states.
About three years later Jerry and Kathy moved back to Minnesota near Red Wing, where he worked at Red Wing Shoes for several years and was able to retire with a pension.
They moved back to the Laporte area where he worked in maintenance at a potato farm near Park Rapids and as a caregiver at Stille Havn Hus until he finally retired.
Kathy passed away after celebrating 33 years of marriage.
Gerald has four children, eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
The next time you see Gerald, please thank him for his service.
The Pilot-Independent staff compiled the information for this article that will highlight a different area veteran.
