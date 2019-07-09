Gregg Parks joined the Minnesota Army National Guard in 1981. Military service had been a part of his family’s history dating back to the American Revolution. However, he and a group of his friends were not looking to add to this lineage. They were simply looking for a way to pay for college and the National Guard was offering free tuition.
Little did he know that his enlistment would be the beginning of a 34-year military career. He found out the military was a good fit and he rose up the ranks and received a commission as lieutenant in 1986. As an Infantry, he served in many positions from platoon leader to brigade commander. The Army to him was like many of the sports teams that he had played on or coached. Everyone was working together for a common cause with a tremendous amount of pride. The military also gave him the ability to pursue his adventurous side.
“The Army actually paid me to jump out of airplanes, helicopters, climb mountains, navigate swamps and deserts, and to push myself physically and mentally.”
The Army also gave Gregg many opportunities to travel and see much of the world. Finally, the Army gave him the ability to test his leadership skills during deployments to Bosnia and Iraq.
Gregg served as the 34th Infantry Divisions Operations officer in Bosnia working to keep the peace between warring factions in 2003. In 2006 while in Iraq, he served as an Infantry Battalion commander.
“Every day I would wake up not believing that the Army trusted me, a small town boy from Sebeka, to lead such great units.”
Gregg retired in 2015. He enjoys having the time to be with his family, but would gladly do it all over again if given the opportunity.
“The friends that I made in the military are still some of my closest friends today,” he said. “The attached picture is one of my favorites. Jeff Woodford and I served together in Iraq.”
Jeff, along with several others from Walker, had Gregg as a teacher and a coach before serving together.
The next time you see Gregg, please thank him for his service.
Mike Nelson, an agent with Cedar Point Realty in Walker, compiled the information for this article that will highlight a different area veteran each week.
