Holly Poehls was born in Bismarck, N.D., and in eighth-grade moved to Sartell, Minn., graduating from Sauk Rapids Rice High School in 2011.
In 2014 she moved to Walker, a place she calls her true home.
After graduating high school, Holly attended Northland Community and Technical College, graduating in 2017 with an associate of science degree with an Airframe and Powerplant license.
In 2010 she entered the Army National Guard, attending basic training at Fort Jackson, S.C., and ultimately became a 15T Blackhawk helicopter repairer. She is planning on putting in her papers to become a warrant officer in about a year and a half with the hopes of become a helicopter pilot.
Holly is currently stationed in St. Paul and she just returned home from Taji, Iraq, where she spent more than a year. Her deployment was extended because of COVID.
While in Iraq, Holly worked on helicopters in support of Operation Inherent Resolve and Operation Spartan Shield.
Her military awards and decorations include the Army Commendation Medal with a C device, Army Achievement Medal, Army Reserve Component Achievement Medal (2nd award), National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Non-commissioned Officer Professional Developmental Ribbon, Army Service Ribbon, Overseas Service Ribbon, Armed Forces Reserve Medal with M device, Combat Action Badge, Basic Aviation Badge, and Inherent Resolve Campaign Medal with Campaign Star.
When not serving in the Army National Guard, Holly works as a federal technician on helicopters in St. Paul.
Holly is married to Raynor Poehls, and they have two fur babies named Baron and Kestrel. Her mother is Nicola Cofer and her dad is Anthony Bialke.
The next time you see Holly, please thank her for her service.
The Pilot-Independent staff compiled the information for this article that will highlight a different area veteran.
