Jacob Schneider was born and raised in Hackensack, the oldest of two to Jim and Krista Schneider.
He graduated from Walker-Hackensack-Akeley School in 2015, as did his younger sister, Kayla Schneider, a couple years later.
Growing up in Hackenack, Jacob was a shop hand at Swanson’s Bait and Tackle, a groundskeeper at Tianna Country Club, and worked construction with Gavin Peterson Construction.
Jacob attended St. John’s University where he was in the ROTC program. He graduated in 2019 and entered the Army’s Basic Officer Leadership Course at Fort Lee Virginia. Jacob is currently a first lieutenant and a Battalion Maintenance Control officer stationed at Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Washington.
“I choose to Join the Army because ever since I was a child I always wanted to join a team and be part of something greater then myself, meet new people and travel to new places. Serving my country is a way I can accomplish all of this and meet some amazing people along the way.”
In his current job, Jacob runs the Battalion Maintenance program that oversees the repairs and services of 500 pieces of equipment. He also ensures the Battalion is ready to deploy and sustain the fight with functioning equipment; responsible for the health, welfare and well-being of 50 mechanics; and ensures they are properly trained and equipped to operate in any field or garrison environment.
Over the last three years Jacob has held a couple other jobs. One of these was Transportation Platoon Leader in charge of 35 transporters, coordinating the movement of all classes of supply across the battlefield in support of the Brigade’s missions. That also included the well-being and training of all soldiers and non-commissioned officers in the platoon.
He was also a Distribution Company Executive Officer, where he was second in command of a distribution company responsible for the coordination movement of fuel, bulk water, ammunition, food, and repair parts across the battlefield in support of the Brigade and its missions. That included the plans and resources for all training for 120 soldiers, non-commissioned officers and platoon leaders in the Company where he completed all Commander requirements when he is not available or on leave.
Jacob’s awards and decorations include the Army Achievement Medal, Expert Soldier Badge, Air Assault Wings and the Gold German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge.
“The thing I like best about the Army is the great people I’ve met and worked with from all across the country, and getting to do different training and experiences with my different jobs.”
The next time you see Jacob, please thank him for his service.
The Pilot-Independent staff compiled the information for this article that will highlight a different area veteran.
