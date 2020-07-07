James ‘Jim’ Owen Isaacs was born and raised in Walker, graduating from Walker High School in 1963.
Jim’s mother passed away the summer he graduated, so he helped his dad take care of his two younger sisters for about a year and then moved to Twin Cities to work at Bermo Company Inc.
He worked for them for two years on the punch presses, a press break and quality control, and was working his way to be a tool and die maker when he was drafted in December of 1967.
Jim was sworn into the U.S. Army on New Year’s Day 1968, and was shipped to Fort Campbell, Ky., for boot camp.
He was then sent to Fort Eustis, Va., where over the next 11 weeks he became a single turbine Huey helicopter mechanic.
After his training, Jim went back to Fort Campbell to wait for orders. He was notified that he had orders for Germany, Korea and Vietnam Once that was straightened out, Jim was sent to Schweinfurt, Germany as part of Seventh Calvary, assigned to the of the Third Squadron of Delta Troop.
The Seventh Calvary was in partnership with the German Border Patrol that watched the border that separated East and West Germany.
Jim spent two weeks of every month as a guard, watching the border and the movement of Russians troops. The other two weeks he was a crew chief on the OH-13 helicopter — since all the Hueys were sent to Vietnam — that were used to observe border movement.
Jim received his wings while stationed in Germany and flew more than 25 hours a month.
He got his E-5 stripes in April 1969 and was scheduled to be promoted to E-6, but he didn’t have enough time in service.
After three years of serving his country, Jim was honorably discharged in January 1971.
Jim moved back to Walker, where he worked as a bartender, in construction and other jobs. He said he was “Jack of all trades and master of none.” He retired in 2016.
Jim is a member of the Walker Legion. His military decorations and awards include the National Defense Service Medal, Expert M-14 ribbon and Aircraft Crewman Badge.
He has a son who lives in Hackensack and a daughter in Eagan. He also has five grandchildren.
The next time you see Jim, please thank him for his service.
The Pilot-Independent staff compiled the information for this article that will highlight a different area veteran each week.
