Jim Pitzen was the second oldest of four boys born to Mike and Ruby Pitzen of Walker.
After graduating from Walker High School in 1963, Jim worked at The Pilot Printing Office — a job he started when he was 12 years old — until he was drafted in 1965.
He left for Fort Carson in Colorado to begin basic training on Nov. 1, and then attended advanced infantry training.
In August of 1966, Jim was sent overseas in a transport ship to South Vietnam at An Khe where he was assigned to B Company, 5th Battalion, 7th Calvary with the 3rd Calvary Brigade. Col. Hal Moore, who was portrayed by Mel Gibson in the 2002 movie “We Were Soldiers,” was their brigade commander. Author Joseph L. Galloway, who co-wrote “We Were Soldiers Once ... and Young” along with Moore, occasionally traveled with Jim’s unit as an imbedded military correspondent.
B Company was made up of 144 soldiers from Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin and both Dakotas. A year later there were 22 left in the field. Some went home with malaria, but the majority were either injured and sent home or died. Jim was one of five or six who made it home without getting injured
When Jim left Fort Carson he weighed just over 170 pounds. When he returned home he was at 123 pounds.
“We saw a lot of stuff. A couple times I went into the tunnels [that were used by the Viet Cong]. We didn’t have a lot of tunnels were we operated at, but when we did, I was one of the guys who volunteered.”
One time he remembers going into a tunnel on one side of a village and came out on the other side. “It was real disorienting. You had no idea which directing you were going.”
On another occasion, Jim was in a tunnel with just his 45 and a flashlight when he heard whispering around a corner.
“You didn’t use the flashlight unless you had to, so I stuck that pistol around the corner, and I almost pulled the trigger three of four times. I couldn’t do it. I stuck the flashlight around and hit the button. It was a woman and two kids,” he recalled. “If I would have done what my instincts told me to do, I don’t know if I could have lived with that.”
Jim had other harrowing experiences in Vietnam including his time as a gunner on a mortar crew with white phosphorus munitions (white phosphorus causes severe burns) where one of the tubes didn’t go off. “I told the ammo bearers to dig a hole and I carried the tube and put in the hole and covered it with boards. “That scared the hell out of me.”
Another time he remembers unloading a chow ship when he came under heavy fire from behind. “I look up and see the bullets hitting the helicopter above my head. I took off and dove into a thorn bush on the edge of a rice paddy. I watch the helicopter take off and come toward me and then crash and burn up.”
Jim and the rest of his company was qualified on the 81-millimeter mortar, but basically used an M-16, as the canopy from trees prevented them from using mortars. “We were ground-pounders. We ate on the ground and we slept on the ground.”
On any given day, Jim recalls carrying nearly 200 pounds in his back pack that included ammunition.
Jim stated he was no hero. “I was just a soldier.”
His military decorations include the Combat Infantryman Badge, Vietnam Service Medal with two bronze service stars, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal with devices, Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross with palm unit citation, Army Commendation Medal, Air Medal, Good Conduct Medal and the Valorous Unit Award.
Jim was one of many Vietnam vets who suffered from PTSD long before anyone knew what it was or even discussed. After his honorable discharge in October of 1967, Jim said he spent the next 11 to 12 years drunk so he wouldn’t relive the bad memories of his time in Vietnam.
“For a long time if I went to bed sober I would have nightmares about Vietnam, so I didn’t go to bed sober.”
Jim was married twice. “I found out I was better at getting married than at staying married, so I quit doing it.”
He tried college twice but flunked out both times because he was drinking.
Jim has been sober for 44 years now, and once he stopped drinking, he went back to college and graduated from Bemidji State University with an English degree. He taught English at both BSU and at the University of Montana, where he also obtained a bachelor’s degree in Psychology.
Jim was a licensed clinical professional counselor at the Montana Chemical Dependency Center in Butte, Mont., retiring in 2000. In 2007 he moved back to Walker to help with his ailing mother and has lived in the area since.
In 2020 he wrote a book, “The Last Leech Lake Summer,” that includes a short story, “The Village,” that won the prestigious O. Henry award in 1987. The O. Henry is the oldest major prize for short fiction in America that has been given out annually since 1919.
Jim is also an amateur photographer, has a wall full of books he has read, walks about 8 miles a day, rides his bike, and still enjoys hunting and fishing.
The next time you see Jim, please thank him for his service.
