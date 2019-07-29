Jim Thomsen was born in 1934 and was raised in Askov, Minn., graduating from high school there in 1951.
After graduation he volunteered for the U.S. Army. He attended basic training at Fort Riley, Kansas, and went to jump school at Fort Bragg, N.C. He extended one year to become a member of the 82nd Airborne Quick Strike Force.
Jim thought he was headed for duty in Germany, but the Army had other ideas and on Dec. 1, 1951, he boarded a ship in San Francisco and sailed to Inchon, Korea, arriving Dec. 16. Jim was attached to the 45th Thunderbird Division. He served in and around Cheron, Korea, as an infantryman.
Jim spent 14 months in Korea and remembers the bitter cold winters and horrible smelling summers (the Koreans used human waste as fertilizer).
After leaving Korea, Jim was stationed at Fort Jackson, S.C., where he was a prisoner chaser. His job was to pursue and return AWOL soldiers.
Jim was honorably discharged in August 1954 as a sergeant E/5. Jim later worked for Boeing at Cape Canaveral, Fla., building Bomarc and Minuteman Missiles.
He moved to Walker 1972 where he owned and operated several businesses.
Jim is a member of the VFW and is a 45-year member of the American Legion, a past commander and member of the Honor Guard.
When you see Jim, please thank him for his service.
Mike Nelson, an agent with Cedar Point Realty in Walker, compiled the information for this article that will highlight a different area veteran each week.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.