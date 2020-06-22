Jim Vogt was born and raised in Walker, along with his six siblings, graduating from Walker High School in 1949.
He joined the Navy in November 1950, and went to boot camp at Naval Station Great Lakes in Illinois, and also completed Medical Corps Training at Great Lakes. He was then sent to the Boston Naval Hospital where he worked as a corpsman for about two years.
Jim was transferred to the 3rd Marine Division at Camp Pendleton, Calif., where he became a Marine ,because U.S Marine Corps did not have a Medical Division.
While he was in California, Jim returned to Walker on leave to marry his high school sweetheart, Marilyn Mankenberg.
Jim was subsequently sent to Camp Del Mar at Oceanside, Calif., for Field Medical Training.
Prior to shipping out for Korea, Jim returned to Walker in May of 1953 to see Marilyn and his new son, Jeff.
He served in South Korea for about 16 months until September 1954 as a corpsman with the 1st Marine Division, 1st Battalion, 7th Regiment, which was known as Purple Heart Regiment.
Jim and two of his brothers, Dutch and Richard, also served in the Navy at the same time.
Jim was honorably discharged in October 1954 as a Third Class Petty Officer.
His military decorations and awards include three Korean Service Medals, a Good Conduct Medal and a Unit Citation.
Jim and his family moved to Minneapolis, where he attended the Humboldt School for Transportation, learning all about trucking. After his schooling, he spent 15 years working for Tonka Toys.
The family moved to Little Falls, where Jim worked 21 years at Larson Industries, before he and Marilyn returned to Walker to retire. He then served as a bailiff for Cass County for 15 years.
Jim and Marilyn, who now live in Hackensack, have been married for 67 years. Their children are Jeff, Doug (who died as an infant), Scott and Jill. They also have 10 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.
The next time you see Jim, please thank him for his service..
The Pilot-Independent staff compiled the information for this article that will highlight a different area veteran each week.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.