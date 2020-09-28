John Fallgren was born and raised in the Benedict area, graduating from Laporte High School in 1967.
He attended Northwest Technical College in Bemidji for two years in the automotive training field, enlisting in the U.S. Navy in November of 1969.
John attended boot camp in San Diego, Calif., and then attended Submarine Sailor School. He also attended a Nuclear Training School.
John served aboard the USS Nautilus 571 in Groton, Conn., for four years as part of the Navy Submarine Force. His duties were helmsman of the submarine, educational petty officer, machinist mate, working on motors. He also did some supply work and helped in the mess hall as a cook.
He received a medal of qualification for submarines in three months. It usually takes up to nine months to get qualified.
John also became an assistant diver, where he would retrieve undetonated missiles and torpedoes.
His time on the USS Nautilus took him to Scotland, the coast of Norway where he helped retrieve FBM missiles and along the entire East Coast.
“I wanted to see the world and have new technology experience, and I was interested in the history of the first atomic submarine,” John said, when asked why he joined the Navy. “Working with personnel in the Navy helped me to get along with people better.”
After six years in the Navy Submarine Force, John was honorably discharged in November 1975. His military decorations include the National Defense Service Medal.
John then spent more than 20 years as a millwright, retiring as a project manager superintendent.
The eldest son of Leo and Evelyn Fallgren, John has been married to Ellie Fallgren for 49 years, and they will celebrate their 50th anniversary next March. They have two daughters and five grandchildren.
John is a member of the Laporte Legion Post and rides motorcycle with the Walker Legion Riders.
The next time you see John, please thank him for his service.
The Pilot-Independent staff compiled the information for this article that will highlight a different area veteran each week.
