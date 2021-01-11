Joshua Petersen was born and raised in the Hackensack area and is the only child of Scott and Ginny Petersen.
After graduating from Walker-Hackensack-Akeley School in 2007, he worked in the Hackensack area and attended Alexandria Technical College. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy in February 2010.
Joshua attended eight weeks of basic training and 14 weeks of Corpsman School at the Naval Station in Great Lakes, Ill.
Both Joshua’s dad and maternal grandfather served in the Navy while his paternal grandfather was in the Army.
“I wanted to follow my dad’s footsteps, but also wanted to make my own,” he said. “Serving in the Navy was a great opportunity and I got to see the world.”
Joshua’s first duty assignment as a medical corpsman was at Walter Reed Hospital in Bethesda, Maryland, on the Wounded Warrior Ward.
After two years of taking care of wounded service members, he attended advanced combat school at Camp Pendleton, Calif., for two months, and was then shipped to Okinawa, Japan, where he was attached to the Third Marines Division. This two-year assignment also included deployments to South Korea and the Philippines.
His next assignment was back at Great Lakes as a medical corpsman for new recruits attending basic training.
The last three years of his enlistment was with a grunt unit at 29 Palms, Calif., attached to the 3rd Light Armored Reconnaissance unit as a senior line corpsman in change of the medical care for 155 Marines. His first-responder duties was the health and care that included sick call, giving out medication and making future appointments for the entire unit.
While attached to the Third LAR, he attended a month-long combat trauma management training.
Joshua achieved the rank of third class petty officer and was honorably discharged Dec. 22, 2020.
Some of his military awards and decorations include the National Defense Service Medal, two commendation medals, the Fleet Marine Force badge and a warfare device.
Joshua is currently a phlebotomist working at Essentia Health St. Joseph’s Hospital in Brainerd and its Brainerd and Baxter clinics. This fall he will be attending nursing school to become a wound care nurse.
The next time you see Joshua, please thank him for his service.
The Pilot-Independent staff compiled the information for this article that will highlight a different area veteran.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.