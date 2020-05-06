Julie Finch grew up in Walker and graduated from Walker High School in 1973.
Her father, Bob James, served during WW2 as an US Army infantryman in Italy.
Julie enlisted in the U.S. Navy following graduation and did her basic training in Orlando, Fla. She attended advanced individual training in Pensacola, Fla., and was stationed in Rota, Spain, as communications specialist where she had a top secrete clearance.
She left the Navy and earned a nursing degree from Winona State University while serving in the Army Reserves. She entered the Regular Army and did her Officer Basic Training in San Antonio, Texas.
Julie served for 23 years and had a distinguished career. She served throughout the world and was deployed to combat areas.
Here is a brief summary of her service: Fort Sam Houston, Combat casualty critical care nurse; Fort Campbell, Operating Room head nurse; Somalia, Combat Medical Care; Fort Polk, Louisiana, Chief of Operating Room and CMS; Wurtzburg, Germany, Evacuation Hospital, Clinical Head Nurse Operating Room; Tuzla, Hungary, serving in Bosnia; Fort Bragg, N.C., Womack Medical Center, Nurse Analyst; and 121st General Hospital in Yong San, South Korea.
Julie was honorably discharged as a lieutenant colonel. She resides in the Walker area and is a member of the American Legion and VFW.
The next time you see Julie, please thank her for her service.
Mike Nelson, an agent with Cedar Point Realty in Walker, compiled the information for this article that will highlight a different area veteran each week.
