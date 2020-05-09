Kevin Beal was born in Bloomington, Minn., and graduated from Wayzata High School in 1976.
He enlisted in the U.S. Army under the delayed entry program following graduation and took the oath of office in January 1977 under the GI Bill.
He attended boot camp and advanced individual training as a wheeled vehicle mechanic at Fort Leonard Wood in the Missouri Ozarks January through April.
His first duty assignment was in Wahiawa, Hawaii, where he was assigned to the 63rd Bravo Unit of the 372nd Army Security Agency Company, 25th Infantry Division of the Helemano Military Reservation as part of the Schofield Barracks.
After three years in Hawaii, Kevin was assigned to the 243rd Aviation Unit in support of the Chinook Helicopter Unit in Fort Lewis, Washington, arriving May 19, the day after Mount St. Helens eruption, which was the most destructive in U.S. history. He served out the rest of his enlistment at Fort Lewis.
Before he was discharged from the regular Army, Kevin joined the Reserve Unit in Walker. He spent two years with the Reserves as an infantryman and was honorable discharged as a sergeant (E-5) in 1983.
While he was in the Reserves, Kevin attended Army Winter Survival Training at Fort Greely near Fairbanks, Alaska, a two-week course that teaches soldiers how to survive, maneuver and fight in extreme conditions.
His military decoration include the Army Commendation Medal.
Kevin is a self-employed contractor who lives in the Hackensack area with his wife, Kim. They have two children and three grand-children.
Mike Nelson, an agent with Cedar Point Realty in Walker, compiled the information for this article that will highlight a different area veteran each week.
