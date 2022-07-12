Kyle Richardson always knew he wanted to serve his community, but it was after 9-11 that he decided to follow the path of two grandfathers and a great-grandfather by serving his country in the U.S. Air Force.
A 2002 graduate of Walker-Hackensack-Akeley School, Kyle is the son of Tim and Margie Richardson of Walker and younger brother of Keith Richardson.
Kyle enlisted in the U.S. Air National Guard in 2002. “I always wanted to do a public service type job — police, fire fighter, etc. 9-11 helped guide that choice to the military,” he said.
After eight weeks of basic training at Lackland AFB in San Antonio, Texas, Kyle attended technical school on non-destructive inspection, where he was trained to inspect aircraft components, airframe, service equipment, munitions equipment and welds for cracks and other defects.
While not serving in the Air Force Air Guard, Kyle attended and graduated from the University of Minnesota-Duluth in 2011 with a bachelor of science degree in Geological Sciences.
As a member of 148th Fighter Wing in Duluth, Kyle was deployed to Iraq in 2005, Afghanistan in 2011, South Korea in 2016 and is currently deployed to Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia. Some of his many shorter TDY’s were to Hawaii, Georgia, Florida and Las Vegas, and overseas to the Netherlands, Bulgaria and Estonia.
“These trips sometimes included stops in other countries/states along the way and have allowed me to see a lot of new places; probably the biggest perk to being in the Air Force,” Kyle stated.
He is currently an E-6 technical sergeant and will hit his 20 years in the Air Guard this October. Back in August 2020 he chose to take an Active Guard Reserve position that allows him to keep serving until 2037 for an Active Duty retirement, and a total of 35 years of combined service.
“I used my military training to my benefit. While I wasn’t actively attending school I worked in related industries doing inspection work. I left my most recent civilian job at Acuren Inspection (eight years) in 2020 to take the Air Guard Reserve position with the 148th,” Kyle explained. “In this position I was traveling all over the United States inspecting pipelines, power plants, paper mills and other factory settings. While in school, I used many extra days/months at the 148th to help pay for college and other expenses.”
Kyle and his wife, Channon Richardson, have three children. Braden Fulda is 16 years old, Arianna Richardson is 13 and Charlotte Richardson is 4.
Grandfathers David Richardson was in U.S. Navy and fought in the Korean War and Albert J. Fix served overseas in the U.S. Army during WWII, while great-grandfather Lyn Richardson was in the Army in WWI.
His military decorations include National Defense Service Medal, Afghanistan Campaign Medal, Iraq Campaign Medal, Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Korean Defense Service Medal, Armed Forces Reserve Medal, NATO Medal, Minnesota State Service Medal with one device, Meritorious Unit Award, Air and Space Outstanding Unit Award, Air and Space Expeditionary Service Ribbon with gold border and one oak leaf cluster, Air and Space Longevity Service Award and one oak leaf cluster, Air and Space Training ribbon, Minnesota State Good Conduct ribbon with one device, Minnesota State Active Duty ribbon and the Marksmanship ribbon earned prior to his recent deployment.
The next time you see Kyle, please thank him for his service.
The next time you see Kyle, please thank him for his service.
