Lyle Howg
Photo submitted

Lyle Howg was born in Grand Rapids and raised in Laporte, graduating from Laporte High School in 2001.

He entered the U.S. Army that fall, and attended Basic Training at Fort Jackson, S.C. He also did his advanced individual training as a mechanic at Fort Jackson.

Lyle was stationed at Fort Bragg, N.C., as a mechanic; at Wiesbaden, Germany, in armor; at Fort Campbell, Ken., as a mechanic; and in Iraq as both a mechanic and Infantry.

After serving five years on active duty, Lyle joined the Minnesota Army National Guard, where he has served for 13.5 years in the infantry unit, where he has a rank of E-7. He also attended Northwest Technical College in Bemidji.

During his time stationed with the Bemidji Infantry Unit, he deployed to Afghanistan for a NATO Training Mission, and is scheduled to deploy to Kuwait in 2021.

Lyle’s awards and decorations include the Joint Achievement Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Good Conduct Medal, Army Achievement Medal and the Combat Action Badge.

Besides serving as a volunteer firefighter for the Lakeport Fire and Rescue, Lyle is owner of Howg’s Gas and Service in Laporte.

Lyle and his wife, Jessica, have three children: Autumn, 17, Caleb, 15, and Aubrey, 7.

The next time you see Lyle, please thank him for his service.

The Pilot-Independent staff compiled the information for this article that will highlight a different area veteran each week.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments