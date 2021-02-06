Pam (Bialke) Nelson was born in Chicago but moved to Walker with her family when she was 4 years old in 1978.
She graduated from Walker-Hackensack-Akeley School in 1993 and enlisted in the U.S. Army Reserves in 1994.
Pam also attended Bemidji State University and was employed at Lundrigan’s clothing and Inn at the Y.
“I wanted to serve my country and I was exploring what I wanted to do,” said Pam. Her father was active duty Air Force.
Pam attended Basic Training at Fort Jackson in South Carolina, and specialty training to become a personnel administration specialist. She performed personnel and administrative functions in support of company, battery, troop; detachments at division, corps, and echelons above corps; in brigade and battalion S-1’s or in other similar organizations, activities and units; and advises the commander, the staff, and unit soldiers on personnel matters.
She was stationed at the 407th Civil Affairs Battalion at Fort Snelling where she maintained personnel files for battalion, audits and prepped files for deployment.
Her awards and decorations include the Army Achievement Medal. Pam received an honorable discharge in 1998 at the rank of E-4.
Her current job is vice president of loans at First National Bank North. She has worked at the bank for 15 years.
Pam is married to Chad Nelson, and they have two sons, Cole and Clay. Her parents are Jerry and Rolla Bialke.
The next time you see Pam, please thank her for her service.
The Pilot-Independent staff compiled the information for this article that will highlight a different area veteran.
