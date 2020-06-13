Roger Link was born in Menomonie, Wis., and raised in Moundsview, Minn.
He served in the U.S. Army from 1969-71, and moved to Laporte in 1972.
Roger attended basic training at Fort Campbell, Kentucky. He was one of three in his company that did not go to Advanced Individual Training. Roger was sent to on-the-job training at Fort Richardson, Alaska, as 52D10 General Repair at NIKE missile sites.
A Vietnam War-era veteran, Roger was stationed at Fort Richardson in Alaska, where he worked with generators for NIKE Missiles and on site. He was a SPC5 when he was honorable discharged.
His awards and decorations include Rifle Marksman and the Honorary Service Medal.
After his military service, Roger owned and operated R & D Tire and Auto in Bemidji, where he was a mechanic for 37 years.
His family includes wife, Janice; daughters Kami (husband Ron deceased) and Kari (Rick); and six grandchildren.
The next time you see Roger, please thank him for his service.
The Pilot-Independent staff compiled the information for this article that will highlight a different area veteran each week.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.