Roger Link
Photo submitted

Roger Link was born in Menomonie, Wis., and raised in Moundsview, Minn.

He served in the U.S. Army from 1969-71, and moved to Laporte in 1972.

Roger attended basic training at Fort Campbell, Kentucky. He was one of three in his company that did not go to Advanced Individual Training. Roger was sent to on-the-job training at Fort Richardson, Alaska, as 52D10 General Repair at NIKE missile sites.

A Vietnam War-era veteran, Roger was stationed at Fort Richardson in Alaska, where he  worked with generators for NIKE Missiles and on site. He was a SPC5 when he was honorable discharged.

His awards and decorations include Rifle Marksman and the Honorary Service Medal.

After his military service, Roger owned and operated R & D Tire and Auto in Bemidji, where he was a mechanic for 37 years.

His family includes wife, Janice; daughters Kami (husband Ron deceased) and Kari (Rick); and six grandchildren.

The next time you see Roger, please thank him for his service.

The Pilot-Independent staff compiled the information for this article that will highlight a different area veteran each week.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments