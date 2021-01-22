Shannon Ihrke was born in Park Rapids, grew up in Hackensack and graduated from Walker-Hackensack-Akeley School in 2006.
She attended college at St. Cloud State University while working two jobs in a grocery store deli and a clothing store. After her first year of college, Shannon enlisted in the Marine Corps.
Shannon attended basic training in Paris Island, South Carolina, and was an administrative specialist. She was stationed at Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort for two years and was transferred to Rock Island, Ill., where she was an inspector instructor for a reserve unit. She specialized in audits, accounting and legal administrative for Marines that were deploying and returning home from deployments.
While in the Corps, Shannon took online classes through Ashford University. After finishing her four-year enlistment, she finished her bachelor’s of science degree at Elmhurst University in 2017.
Shannon’s military decorations and awards include the Marine Corps Good Conduct Medal, Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal with one oak leaf cluster, National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, 10 Letters of Appreciation, Certificate of Commendation, two-time Rifle Range Expert and Pistol Marksman.
After Shannon was honorably discharged in 2011 as a sergeant (E-5), she modeled and worked in promotions for the biggest classic rock radio station in Chicago.
Shannon is now the mother of two young girls — the oldest is 15 months and the youngest was born at the end of December. She also trains horses, gives horseback riding lessons, runs social media accounts for a couple of businesses and is a brand ambassador for a baby gear company called Tactical Baby Gear.
She is the daughter of Doreen Sawyer of Backus, and Don Ihrke of Richmond.
The next time you see Shannon, please thank her for her service.
The Pilot-Independent staff compiled the information for this article that will highlight a different area veteran each week.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.