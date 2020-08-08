Shawn Zubke was born and raised in the Walker/Laporte area, graduating with honors from Walker-Hackensack-Akeley School in 2001.
The oldest of three boys born to Rod and Cheryl Zubke, he enlisted in the U.S Army National Guard to serve his country and for the educational benefits.
Shawn went to boot camp in October of 2001 at Fort Leonard Wood in Missouri. After eight weeks of training he stayed at Fort Leonard for four more weeks of training to become an electrician.
Shawn did his training with the 142nd Engineers at Camp Ripley in preparation for a deployment to Iraq in January of 2003. The deployment to Camp Anaconda was suppose to last six months, but it was extended twice until April 2004. The 142nd rebuilt infrastructure that included schools and hospitals.
In his second deployment to Iraq in 2007, this time with the 851st Engineers, Shawn spent 13 months — once again the deployment was extended — helping rebuild infrastructure near the destroyed capitol of Baghdad. Besides schools and hospitals, the unit rebuilt the homes of high-ranking Iraq officers, who were being trained by other U.S. personnel.
Shawn, who achieved the rank of sergeant (E-5), was honoraby discharged after nine years of service in 2010.
Some of his military awards and decorations include the Bronze Star, two Army Achievement Medals, a Meritorious Unit Medal, Army Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Medal and an Iraq Campaign Medal.
Shawn, currently an electrician with Schoeck Electric, is married to Missy, and they have two daughters, Daphne and Mylee.
The next time you see Shawn, please thank him for his service.
The Pilot-Independent staff compiled the information for this article that will highlight a different area veteran each week.
