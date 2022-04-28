Stephen Pitzen was born to Mike and Ruby Pitzen and raised in Walker, graduating from Walker High School in 1971.
The youngest of four boys, two who also served their country, Steve enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1971, before he was drafted. After 12 weeks of basic training at the Great Lakes Training Ground, Steve spent the next six months at the Aircrew Survival Equipment School in Lakehurst, N.J., to become a parachute rigger. He was one of about 20 graduates in his class, where the requirement on graduation day was to pack your own parachute and jump out of a C-47 at 3,500 feet.
Steve was stationed at El Centro Naval Aerospace Recovery Facility in California, where parachutes were tested by dropping packages out of aircraft.
“We tested everything from 100-foot cargo chutes to 26-foot personal chutes for ejection seats. We dropped [packages] out of all sorts of aircraft. Some were slid down the ramps of C-130’s or we pushed them out of the back door of C-47s or loaded into the bombay of A-3s.”
During his time in California, Steve made three jumps out of a C-47, four out of a Huey with the Marines in Yuma, Ariz., and three sport jumps near San Diego.
He received the National Defense Service Medal and was honorably discharged in 1975.
After serving his country, Steve attending Bemidji State University from 1975-79, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in social studies. He moved to Alaska along with his wife, Mary, where they both taught before returning to the lower 48. Steve worked for K-Mart in both Des Moines, Iowa., and near Chicago, before they returned to northern Minnesota.
Steve worked five years for the Occupational Development Center in Bemidji and 25 years for Cass County as a social worker with the developmentally disabled, retiring in 2014.
Mary, who has been married to Steve for 45 years, was a special education teacher at Walker-Hackensack-Akeley School for 33 years, including being named Teacher of the Year in 1989.
Besides gardening at their lake home on Kabekona Lake, Steve has also written four books, several short stories many poems. His four books are “The Flowers of Autumn,” Losing Henry,” “Acorn Island” and “Manifest Gluttony.” The short story “Magic Wands,” which was printed with “The Flowers of Autumn,” was selected for a Bush Foundation Award and was made into a short film.
The next time you see Steve, please thank him for his service.
The Pilot-Independent staff compiled the information for this article that will highlight a different area veteran.
