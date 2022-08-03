Timothy Damar was born in Staples to Linda Arts (husband George) and Rodney Damar (wife Lynn) in 1981 and lived in Pillager until 1988. He moved with his mom and siblings to Walker in 1988 and graduated from Walker-Hackensack-Akeley School in 2000.
Tim attended the University of Nebraska for two years before enlisting in the U.S. Air Force in 2004. In the nearly 18 years he has served his county, Tim has been stationed in Mississippi, Colorado, North Dakota, Florida, the Air Force Academy and deployed to Iraq. He also has received an Associates of Applied Sciences in Electronic Systems from the Community College of the Air Force.
fter six weeks of basic training at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio Texas, Tim went to Keesler Air Force Base in Biloxi, Miss., to attend Technical Training School to become a Communications System Controller. In 18 years his career field has seen multiple changes; in 2009 his specialty code was merged into Cyber Transportation Systems and then again in 2021 into Network Operations.
His first duty assignment was at 50th Space Communications Squadron at Schriever Air Force Base in Colorado. He was a Space Communications Systems Technical Controller from 2005-2008 where he maintained/troubleshot/fixed communications circuits to nine global antenna control stations, comprising the $2+ billion Air Force Satellite Control Network.
From October 2007 to March 2008, Tim was deployed to the 447th Expeditionary Communications Squadron at Sather Air Base in Baghdad, Iraq where he served as a network technician, supporting the largest military passenger terminal in Iraq.
From 2008-2017, he was stationed at Grand Forks Air Force Base in North Dakota with the 319th Communications Squadron. He was a Theater Deployable Communications Technician where he trained and operated deployable communications equipment; a Network Infrastructure Technician where he performed system administration on the base unclassified and classified IT networks; as a Project Management Officer he oversaw design and acquisition of numerous projects which contributed to the bed-down of the GlobalHawk UAVs at the base; a Base Telecommunications Quality Control Officer where he oversaw $5 million telecommunications contract to include billing, inspections, planning and design, and installations; a Cyber Transportation and Telephone Systems NCO in Charge where he led 15 airmen to provide communications and IT services to the base populace; and as Squadron Quality Assurance Section Chief where he oversaw technical compliance of 13 work centers with 175 personnel.
From 2017-2021, he was assigned to the Air Force Academy in Colorado as an Academy Military Training NCO where he directly led the daily professional military training of more than 250 cadets. That included providing training and guidance on all matters from physical training, leadership development, academic counseling, personal affairs, and career mentorship.
The final year of this assignment he was assigned as a Cadet Group 3 Operations and Training superintendent that included translating the 2-Star Major General’s policies and guidance into daily training and development plans for more than 1,100 cadets. “Although mentoring these young professionals was a very rewarding experience, the highlight of my time at the Air Force Academy was being able to join them in some of their training; specifically to earn my Parachutist Badge by completing five solo free fall sky dives.” This jump school is the only program in the country where your very first jump from the airplane is a solo free fall.
His present duty assignment is at MacDill Air Force Base in Florida at the Joint Communications Support Element as a Section Chief for the 1st Joint Communications Squadron who leads, trains, and equips 70 joint-service communications technicians to rapidly deploy airborne assets anywhere in the world within 72 hours of notice. His team provides remote and field Joint Forces Headquarters Command and Control capabilities in support of Joint Task Forces, Joint Special Operations Task Forces, and seven Geographic Combatant Commanders worldwide.
Tim’s decorations include the Meritorious Service Medal, Air Force Commendation Medal with one oak leaf clusters, Joint Service Achievement Medal, Air Force Achievement Medal with one oak leaf clusters, Armed Forces Service Medal with two oak leaf clusters, Air and Space Campaign Medal, Developmental Special Duty Ribbon and Small Arms Expert Marksmanship Ribbon among others.
In addition, he received the 50th Space Wing Airman of the Quarter in 2005, Senior Airman Below the Zone winner in 2006, Airman Leadership School Academic Achievement Award in 2008, 319th Cyber Operations NCO of the year in 2012 and 2015, Cadet Group 3 Senior NCO of the Quarter in 2018, 2019 and 2020 and 1st Joint Communications Squadron Senior NCO of the Year in 2001.
Before Tim enlisted in the Air Force, he worked at the old A&W in Walker, Shores of Leech Lake Campground, Walker Rental, and Turf Technology. His siblings include Jeremy Damar, Heidi Jensen, Jamey Damar, Joel Damar, and step-siblings Jason Arts and Megan Arts. Tim follows a family tradition of service starting with his paternal grandfather, Haven Damar who was a B-17 pilot in WWII, brothers Jeremy (Marine Corps), Jamey and Joel (Air Force), and his late step-father George Arts (Army).
The next time you see Tim, please thank him for his service.
The Pilot-Independent staff compiled the information for this article that will highlight a different area veteran.
