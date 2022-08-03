Tim Damar during his deployment to Iraq in 2007. The Al Faw Palace is in the background.
Photo submitted

Timothy Damar was born in Staples to Linda Arts (husband George) and Rodney Damar (wife Lynn) in 1981 and lived in Pillager until 1988. He moved with his mom and siblings to Walker in 1988 and graduated from Walker-Hackensack-Akeley School in 2000.

Tim attended the University of Nebraska for two years before enlisting in the U.S. Air Force in 2004. In the nearly 18 years he has served his county, Tim has been stationed in Mississippi, Colorado, North Dakota, Florida, the Air Force Academy and deployed to Iraq. He also has received an Associates of Applied Sciences in Electronic Systems from the Community College of the Air Force.

