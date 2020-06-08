Thomas Hankins was born in St. Paul in 1945, was raised in Manly, Iowa, from the age of 3, and graduated from North Central Schools in 1963.
He graduated with honors in 1965 from North Iowa Area Community College Electronics Technical School in Mason City, Iowa.
Tom was drafted into the Army and served from 1968 to 1970. He attended basic training at Ft. Campbell, Kentucky, and was trained to be a 67U20 Chinook repairman with flight engineer training.
After training on the CH-47 Chinook helicopter at Fort Eustis, Va., Tom attended leadership school in the Chinook. He was assigned to the RVN at Phu Hiep Army Air Base in Vietnam and worked as a support specialist in personnel and then assigned as a personnel sergeant in charge of the personnel office at Headquarters Company 268th Aviation Battalion, 1st Aviation Brigade.
His military awards and decorations include the Battalion Leadership award in Basic Training, National Defense Service Medal, Viet Nam Service Medal, Viet Nam Campaign Medal, one Overseas Bar, Expert Badge (M-14), Expert Badge (M-16) and Leadership school for CH-47 Helicopter Repairman/Flight Engineer, and Army Commendation Medal with a Bronze Oak Leaf Cluster.
At the time of discharge, Tom was a specialist E-5 with temporary rank of sergeant E-5 so he could fulfill duties as personnel sergeant.
After serving his country, Tom graduated from Bemidji State College in 1973 with a bachelor’s degree for teaching math and physics.
He, along with his wife, were co-owners of a resort on Kabekona Bay. He taught math, physics, computer science, electronics and was the tech coordinator at Pine River Backus High School. He was also an independent self-employed computer consultant.
Tom is married to Helen D. Hankins. They have a daughter, Lisa Olson.
The next time you see Tom, please thank him for his service.
The Pilot-Independent staff compiled the information for this article that will highlight a different area veteran each week.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.