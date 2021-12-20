Pearl “Wayne” Ricks was born and raised in Troy, Mo., the youngest of two boys, and who graduated from high school in 1960.
Named after his grandfather Pearl Ricks, who had the same birthday, Wayne worked at McDonald Douglas Aircraft Corporation until he was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1965. His father, Everett Ricks served as an MP in Europe during WW II.
The draft letter Wayne received said, “Your neighbors and friends have selected you to go into service.”
Wayne spent eight weeks of boot camp at Fort Leonard “Lost in the” Wood in Missouri, followed by his training to become a heavy equipment mechanic.
He spent the next 18 months at Cam Ranh Bay, Vietnam, building roads and airstrips for what the military term called “the push to come in.”
During his time in Vietnam, Wayne worked 12-hour days, seven days a week — guarded by the South Korean ROC Marines — with only two days off each month.
“We had a job to do,” he said. “I just remember it was really hot.”
He returned to Fort Leonard Wood and received an honorable discharge late in 1967.
Wayne started working as a mechanic at his uncle’s garage in Troy until he bought the garage. He ran it for many years until he sold and then drove a dump truck for about a year until he retired.
Starting in 1969, Wayne and his wife Marilyn would vacation in northern Minnesota, where they spent a lot of time fishing. In 2005 they built a retirement home on Benedict Lake.
“We made a lot of trips to Minnesota over the years, and we just fell in love with the place.”
Wayne and Marilyn have been married for 51 years. They have a son and two grandchildren.
His military decorations include the Vietnam Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal and Good Conduct Medal.
The next time you see Wayne, please thank him for his service.
The Pilot-Independent staff compiled the information for this article that will highlight a different area veteran.
