Alice Groth
Bruce and Ardyce Peterson
Charlie’s Up North
Derek Jenson
Ed and Dee Oliver
First National Bank North
Gary and Sandra Walworth
Kabekona Lake Association
Lake County Power
Larry and Eta Perisho
Laura Hansen, attorney
Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe
Martha Vetter
Northern Engineering
Onigum Local Indian Council
Orton Oil Company
Pat Negaard
Portage Brewery
Priscilla Thompson Smith
Rich and Charlyne Raymond
Ron and Sharon Palmer
Scott and Wendy Navratil
Shery Kiisa
State Farm Insurance
Steve Bilben in memory of Roger Aitken
Stifel Financial
Suzanne Pfau
Thrivent Financial
Walker American Legion
Walker Cleaners
Walker Rotary
WHS Class of 1949
(In memory of Rita Munnell)
Donations still needed and appreciated
Leech Lake Culture Alliance
Box 841, Walker, MN 56484
