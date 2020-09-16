After 30 years, the charming and unique shop, The Cabin Up North, will be closing its doors.
The store with “nothing you need ... everything you want” has been a delightful shopping experience for many women and men over the years, selling everything from clothing and accessories, to antiques and furniture.
“A cure for the common clothes” was Anita Grussings’ mantra. After purchasing their home on Walker Bay in 1987, she and her husband Don began their business in 1990 in a small 450-square foot spot on Minnesota Avenue before moving to the corner of Fifth Street and Michigan Avenue in the 2,220-square foot building that was originally a church built in the 1940s. An addition was built by Larry Johnson in 1998 adding an additional 1,200 square feet.
After 30 years in business — “Don’t tell anyone I skipped out in the winters,” Anita said — the Grussings have sold the building to a couple who will be keeping it as retail to serve the area.
All merchandise is currently on sale at 50 percent off (some items excluded), and a big final blow-out sale will take place Sept. 25-26 starting at 9 a.m.
Anita Grussing says thank you to all her customers. “We have been blessed to live and do business in such a scenic and thriving community,” the Grussing stated.
By the way, Don is the one who kept the pretty mandevilla blooming all summer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.