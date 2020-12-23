The County Board met Dec. 15 at the Land Department in Backus to round out the 2020 schedule.
Commissioners discussed staff compensation and per diems, held a Truth in Taxation hearing and heard a report from the Economic Development Corporation.
County Administrator Josh Stevenson began the meeting with yearly action regarding salaries and staff per diem. The Board approved a salary increase for County Attorney Ben Lindstrom from Grade 50, Step 7, at $123,448 to Grade 50 Step 8, to $127,150.
Salaries for Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch and County Recorder Katie Norby remained the same at $119,870 and $84,073 respectively as they are at the top of their pay scales.
The 2021 recommended per diem for board appointed committees is $75 per day with meals and mileage as per county personnel rules and policies. Stevenson noted that due to the longer meeting and field visit times for the planning commission, the 2021 recommended per diem is $150 per day for regularly scheduled monthly meetings and field visits. All other planning commission meetings will be paid at $75 per day.
Chief Financial Officer Sandra Norikane presented county data for the Truth in Taxation public hearing regarding the county’s budget process. Norikane noted that all timelines under statute have been accomplished including two meetings with the Citizen Budget Committee, the Truth and Taxation hearing, informing decision-makers that the recommended levy of 0.94 percent includes labor contract obligations, property tax relief from Cass local option sales tax revenue/fund balance, and the use of COVID-19 Cares Act funding and a capital fund levy of $400,000.
Norikane also reported the original department levy request was 3.92 percent with a preliminary level amount established at 2.92 percent and a final levy recommendation of 0.94 percent.
Cass County Economic Development Corporation (EDC) Executive Director Mike Paulus presented the three-year service agreement and lease for Board consideration. Paulus noted that the current service agreement is scheduled to expire at the end of the year. He also said minor changes to the service agreement and lease including the office space in Backus that is no longer needed with access to public meeting rooms at the Land Department Building. in 2020 the Economic Development Corporation provided over 1,000 hours of additional assistance for businesses struggling with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Paulus also reported that many businesses that survived the early 2020 shut-down without help are now requesting assistance. Cass County’s financial obligation for the County Board of $50,000 is the same as the previous service agreement.
In other business the Board:
Approved Resolution 56-20 County revenues and expenditures by fund.
Approved Resolution 57-20 Unorganized Levy, Revenues and Expenditures.
Approved Indirect cost transfers including Land Department to General Fund for indirect costs $85,000 and transfer from ESD Zoning and Solid Waste for indirect costs in the amount of $135,000. The transfer of CARES Act Funds to Health Human and Veteran’s Services (HHVS) for substantially dedicated salaries in the amount of $37,638.
Approved an equipment list by fund noting an overall decrease over 2020 amounts attributed to a lower capital projects fund levy.
Approved the 2021 county fee schedule.
Approved the 2021 county published budget noting the document will be published on Dec. 23 in the official county newspaper and posted to the county website..
Approved a community baby shower workshop initiative, through HHVS and a collaborative partnership with community-based organizations, public health and community clinics.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.