Brenda Steidler is excited to be here in Walker and providing healthy meals at The Crossfire Satellite Nutrition Club at the Walker Area Community Center! Gretchen Gribbin, the WACC director, has been very welcoming. Brenda is a Herbalife Wellness Coach in the lakes area and has been living there for 23 years. “I am very passionate about helping people lead a healthy active lifestyle. Just watching people attain their health goals and gain back their self esteem is so rewarding. My heart is happy when I watch their transformations,” she said. Before Herbalife, Brenda and her husband went on a community weight loss program and each lost 35 pounds. It was a rather extensive program and very expensive but well worth it when it came to their health. “When we completed the program, we were concerned with how to maintain our weight loss. We were introduced to Herbalife and immediately noticed amazing energy, digestive balance and an overall nutritional balance. The very best thing is that we have now maintained that original weight loss for six years.” If the question were posed to Brenda, “Why Herbalife and not another program?” her answer would be the products work when used with the direction of a wellness coach. The coaching she provides is key to people’s success. She has a body scanner that give a person’s body composition to be able to customize their meal plan. Secondly, these products, that also include supplements, are created by doctors and scientist who follow the labeling law and mega dosing law. If you don’t know what these are, stop by the Satellite Nutrition Club and Brenda can explain and also tell you that a retired surgeon general of the United States is on the Herbalife Board, one of the few impressive doctors that are on board. Lastly, Brenda says Herbalife is a nutrition company not just weight loss, so they are able to teach people how to eat the right foods so they can maintain a healthy lifestyle. “I am looking forward to my future here in Walker and hope to have a healthy, beneficial impact on the community with my services. I also plan on giving back by running various fundraisers.” Current hours are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Disclaimer: People who use Herbalife Formula 1 twice a day as part of a healthy lifestyle can generally expect to lose around half a pound to 1 pound per week.)
