The Door coffee shop in Laporte is now open. Located just off Main Street and behind the post office, the coffee shop is part of the nonprofit Level Ground. All proceeds made from the coffee shop will fund an emergency shelter, also located in the 120-year-old former residence. The exclusive coffee served is Heroes Rise Coffee, which is based out of Bemidji. See story and more photos on page 4-5A.
'The Door' coffee shop opens in Laporte
Gail Deboer
