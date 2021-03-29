Joyce and Kevin Day have always been in a position to help people in need. Besides opening their home to guests who have stayed a few days to several weeks, they have volunteered in the Laporte community for years.
Kevin is the fire chief for Lakeport Volunteer Fire Department and Joyce has headed up the Laporte-Benedict Care Group for the last five years, an organization that supplies needy area families with boxes of groceries for Easter, Thanksgiving and Christmas.
The two — who both graduated from Laporte School and saw their three children also graduate from there — have always wanted to open an emergency shelter in the town. Currently Hubbard County has no shelter, with the closest one in Bemidji.
“I’ve thought about a shelter in Laporte many times, and then one day I was driving though town and all of a sudden this place dropped into my head. I got home and told Kevin. We heard someone else was looking at buying the home, so we didn’t really think it was going to happen,” Joyce recalled.
It was only later when they met with that interested party and told him their idea about a shelter that the person was totally onboard and gave Joyce and Kevin his approval to move forward.
The Days knew their vision of turning a nearly 120-year-old home, believed to be the oldest residence still standing in the town nestled on the shore of Garfield Lake, into an emergency shelter, was a daunting task that would take up a lot of their time. Joyce, who worked as a paraprofessional at Laporte School for 30 years, retired in 2020 so she would have the time to commit to the idea. She talked with Kevin, who was absolutely onboard as he knew their business, Northern Industries, would be doing most of the renovation and construction work.
When Joyce and Kevin were trying to decide on a name for the coffee shop and shelter, Joyce came up with “The Door.” They didn’t realize that the French word for “the door” is “la porte” — the town’s name.
She thought maybe she had heard it once before and it was stuck in the back of her mind.
The coffee shop plan wasn’t Joyce’s first idea. She wanted to make it a community gathering place for children to come after school and a hang-out place.
“We decided the coffee shop could be part of the nonprofit, which is named Level Ground, and whatever we make off the shop will fund the shelter,” Joyce said.
The exclusive coffee served will be Heroes Rise Coffee based out of Bemidji, which also has a coffee shop in Crookston. Ten percent of the price of Heroes Rise Coffee goes back to local fire and police departments and first responders.
While there were a few stumbling blocks along the way to get the emergency shelter and coffee shop finished, the Days say it was worth it. “The support we’ve received has just been incredible. It was neat to see everyone support us and the new shelter,” Kevin said.
Donations have come in from so many people who just want to make this shelter a reality. Local businesses have also generously donated their labor for items such as carpeting, electrical and plumbing, to name a few.
Beds, dressers, end tables and all the bedding for the shelter’s four bedrooms upstairs was all donated.
The Days also received a $24,000 COVID Cares Grant that helped pay for a lot of the interior material, including new kitchen cabinets.
Many Laporte alumni, some who now live out of the area, have also sent cash donations. “That’s been kind of cool,” Kevin added.
Renovating the shelter
The home was built around 1902 by CJ Stuart, who was the town’s postmaster at the time. When Stuart became the new postmaster he deciding to name the town Laporte, which was customary back then. The previous postmaster had named the town Ann — his wife’s name.
Over the next 114 years the residence was a family home and parsonage for Trinity Lutheran Church. The house then sat empty the last 10 years with Hubbard County assuming ownership after the last owner was put into a senior care facility.
The first time the house went up for auction in October of 2018, Joyce and Kevin only found out after the auction was held. Fortunately for them, no one bid on the dilapidated home.
In early 2019, a friend of the Day’s told them that the Laporte Council was discussing either burning or tearing down the old home.
“We were waiting for the next auction that was suppose to be held in six months,” Joyce said, “and we were hoping the city wouldn’t tear it down.”
The Days also reached out to the person in charge of the public auction for Hubbard County, and were told it would be held in August of 2019 at the county courthouse.
A little apprehension set in that day as Joyce and Kevin drove to Park Rapids, fearful that someone else was going to bid on the home. The Days were the only ones to show up and bought it for the minimum bid. There was also a lien against the house for an outstanding water and sewer bill owed to the city. Fortunately, they were able to meet with the council and worked out a deal to pay a lesser portion of the outstanding utility bills.
The three-story house was in disrepair when the Days started the renovation in the fall of 2019. That fall they installed new windows, power washed the siding and applied new paint.
After completing most of the outside work, Joyce and Kevin turned their attention to the inside in early 2020. In March they began the demo — removing the old lath and plaster, a common construction method on interior walls in the early part of the 20th century. The Days wanted to start work the previous fall, but the home had no heating system, and the bid to install two furnaces was for $27,000.
“We were basically building this as money came in,” Kevin said. “We haven’t put any of our own money in it except for our time and manpower,” Joyce added.
When Kevin started gutting the interior and removing walls, he found a lot of history and hidden gems under the old plaster.
He was able to repair and refinish the old wooden staircase and hand railings leading up to the second floor. A book shelf built into a wall that had been covered up was also refinished, along with two drawers.
Joyce and Kevin also found a large black and white print of “The Last Supper” stapled to an upstairs wall. It was carefully removed and now hangs in the coffee shop area.
Kevin remembers how they threw nothing away, with Joyce telling them, “We can use that, put it in the garage.”
Most of the wooden floors have been stripped, sanded and refinished, and the two old stained-glass windows that were located side-by-side on the main street entrance to the home will also be used. The old wooden doors that were saved still have the original doorknobs.
The basement may have been the largest undertaking, as it held decades of discarded items, including an old fuel tank and appliances, that had accumulated from one owner to the next.
A cellar hole located on south side of the basement was used to extract the junk and other garbage that could no longer be carried up the basement stairs.
Kevin and older brother Jim then undertook the task of mixing countless bags of Quikrete cement in a wheelbarrow for the new basement floor and for the new furnaces to sit on.
The brothers were able to do most of the heating system work themselves, which substantially reduced the cost. To do this, they spent days knocking holes through 16-inch rock walls to install the duct work.
“This place has been our lives for the past year, getting it ready so we can open it up to the community,” Joyce said. “We want to say thank you to the Laporte community because we couldn’t do this without them. We couldn’t have furnished or even funded it. We owe our community a lot.”
Kevin added that “It’s been cool to see the reaction from people when we tell them what our vision is and what we’re doing for our Laporte community.”
The coffee shop and emergency shelter
The coffee shop will be located in the large foyer area of the main floor with the original wood floors refinished. At the rear will be the coffee bar kitchen area.
The home’s large bay window was preserved along with the original arched entryway into the dining and sitting areas. In the back is a large kitchen area for shelter residents to use and a bathroom that will be open to the community.
The upstairs shelter area includes four furnished bedrooms, a full bathroom and a children’s play area — made possible with donated carpeting and installation.
Kevin added a spiral staircase made out of leftover stair planks that leads to the attic, which is now a carpeted sitting room.
“We’ve tried to preserve as much as we can,” Joyce said.
That includes most of the wood flooring, inside and outside stained glass windows, the staircase banister and railing, and other character pieces.
The short-term shelter bedrooms can be used for up to 30 days.
“Our vision is to help get people on their feet; a doorway to walk through for the next chapter of their life,” Joyce explained.
“Some people get so overwhelmed by everything they need. We’ll ask them if they need help getting something from the county? ‘Do you need help with housing? What do you need help with?’ We will help you get it so you can get back on your feet and get moved in somewhere else,” Kevin added. “We’ve had people stay at our house and when they left, they’ve had a job and a sense of security.”
Eventually a flight of stairs or a ladder leading up to the large flat roof will be added, along with a large deck and railings.
Future plans include adding a couple outside decks around the main floor, which could probably be built this year if the coffee shops brings in enough money and the nonprofit receives some grants. The Days have been able to apply for certain grants because of COVID-19.
“We want this to be a place for the community to gather; a safe place to come. A place to build relationships. A gathering spot,” Joyce stated. “The three R’s — refuge, restoration and relationship.”
