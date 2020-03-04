A recent fundraiser and partnership for the Walker Area Community Center (WACC) is giving the organization a positive outlook for the next five years and beyond.
It is no secret the WACC has struggled financially over the years. While the doors have never closed, there have been times when it has come close, as recent as early last summer.
Financial issues including expensive utility bills, a decrease in memberships, loss of signature events such as the Polar Pout Plunge and the North Country Marathon, plus the debt still owed for the original building construction are contributing factors.
With a rejuvenated board of directors, the WACC set out to try something that hadn’t been tried before, which was a fundraising calendar. With help from Reeds Family Outdoor Outfitters and Randall Morrison taking the lead, the board unanimously approved a raffle calendar that offered a prize a day.
Ads were sold to local businesses committed to supporting the community center to help with printing costs. At $50 per calendar and with sales assistance from some of the groups that use the WACC, as well as board and community members, the calendar netted $80,000 in five months.
During this time, the Walker-Hackensack-Akeley School showed interest in purchasing the community center to develop as a Level 4 special education facility. While the negotiations were optimistic, it turned out not to be a good fit for either the WACC or WHA.
In October, board members met with Arvig to discuss a possible sponsorship that included naming rights. By Nov. 1, Arvig announced that they had pledged $250,000 to the community center to be donated over five years. The funds will be a vital part of ensuring the community center remains financially stable and available to people in the future.
To acknowledge that support, the Walker Area Community Center has been renamed the “Arvig Walker Area Community Center.”
“We believe giving back to the communities we serve is the right thing to do. Organizations promoting health and wellness for children and families are so important to our quality of life,” said David Arvig, vice president and chief operating officer at Arvig. “The Walker Area Community Center is a pillar of the community and a special part of what makes Walker a great place to live, and we are proud to support them.”
With the success of the calendar and the initial $50,000 from Arvig, the board was able to make some very important and exciting allocations with the total $130,000. $35,000 was used for debt reduction, $17,000 was used to purchase new fitness equipment and the remaining amount was used to service any and all outstanding bills and get the operating budget current with all their vendors.
The new fitness equipment arrived in February and is already in use. In addition, a special “fitness fund” was set up to receive 10 percent of fitness memberships to be earmarked to update and service the fitness equipment throughout the year.
To continue this financial progress, the community center is also launching a new program for advertising in and around the building. Additionally, they will continue with their participation in the local events that financially benefit them including Chase the Police Triathlon, Leech Lake Walleye Tournament, Waddle Like a Duck Races and the WACC Golf Classic.
The Arvig WACC will also continue to maintain their successful relationships with organizations that regularly use the facility including Rotary International, Just for Kix, Walker School of Tae Kwon Do, Boys and Girls Club of Leech Lake Area, Fit 4 Glory, Crossfire Nutrition, Silver Sneakers, Walker Curling Club and the Pickleball program.
There is also a strong partnership with Walker Youth Hockey as the WACC houses many hockey tournaments throughout the winter, including the Wildfire on Ice fundraising hockey tournament.
Moving forward in 2020, the WACC Board will be looking at all user fees for the facility and adjust them accordingly, from when they were set 18 years ago.
Less than a year after the board and community members met at the WACC to talk about closing it down, they can now continue their mission to provide civic, cultural, educational and recreational opportunities to Walker and surrounding Leech Lake communities.
“We really want to thank all those who have donated in the past, who have donated recently and plan to donate in the future. We want to recognize how important those contributions are to the viability of the Arvig WACC. We are really excited about our future!” stated Board member Jeff Holly.
To support the Arvig Walker Area Community Center with a donation, to become an advertiser or a volunteer, contact Gretchen at (218) 547-1853, find us on Facebook or visit the website at WalkerWACC.com
