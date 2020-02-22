PARK RAPIDS — The Headwaters Center for Lifelong Learning presents “The Great White North,” from 1 to 2:30 March 10 at Park Theatre.
Bemidji professional photographer and avid world traveler Cal Rice returns to with photos and stories of his recent trip to Churchill, Manitoba.
Rice explains that about 25,000 polar bears are spread across five countries of the polar region. The Churchill sub-population consists of about 900 bears that are on the ice from November to July.
Churchill is not only the best location to observe polar bears but also a good opportunity for Arctic fox, ptarmigan and snowy owls.
The program is open to the public, free of charge, and handicap accessible.
