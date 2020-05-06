By now everybody in and around Walker knows that Leech Lake ice went out a week ago, on April 29.
That fact was confirmed from the air by Jerry Eklund and his neat little drone, which monitored the remaining ice floes from above, until they disappeared. Thanks again, Jerry!
The next day, we threw all 32 April 29 guesses into a black garbage bag and drew the grand prize winner: Chuck Smith of Cass Lake, who won the kayak and paddle, donated by Walker Bay Dock. A photo of Chuck with his prize will appear in an upcoming issue of the Pilot.
In an interesting side note, I see that Chuck submitted his entry just a few minutes before the 5 p.m. deadline on April 1, which was cutting it a bit close, but it didn’t matter. A winner is a winner!
The remaining prizes were doled out to the other correct guessers, plus a handful who guessed April 28 (since the ice went out before noon).
This year, because COVID-19 has restricted public access to The P-I office, all prize winners (except for Chuck) were notified by mail.
It’s been a strange year, hasn’t it? And it’s only going to get stranger, with COVID-19 constantly on our minds and in the background, if not the foreground. Stay strong, keep the faith, pay attention to the advice of health professionals, and for heaven’s sake — don’t get overconfident!
OK; enough of that.
This concludes our 2020 Leech Lake Ice Out Contest. We now return you to our regularly scheduled programming.
Spring! Summer! Fishing Opener! Mother’s Day! Gardening! All Things Bright and Beautiful!
