The Channel Bar & Grill in Outing will be hosting a book signing party for author Sue Dugan Moline April 24 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Moline wrote “The Lake Turned Upside Down,” the story of unthinkable tragedy and incredible survival in the 1969 Outing, Minn., F4 Tornado. The book was released on Amazon.com and DuganBooks.com in December and quickly became an Amazon Best Seller, reaching the top 100 in sales in two categories — Christian Inspirational and Historical Biographies.
As a survivor of that tornado that killed seven of her family members and friends at the Bethany Cabins on Roosevelt Lake, as well as many others, Moline has been interviewing and researching the event since 2018, and Outing seemed the appropriate place for a book signing party. The owners of The Channel Bar & Grill, Jill Johnson and Trig Bagan, were graciously willing to host the event.
The event will be open house style with coffee and light refreshments, pictures and memorabilia on display, book sales and signings, and a short program with Remarks and Introductions around 11 a.m. All are welcome! Stay for lunch at The Channel Bar & Grill afterwards.
