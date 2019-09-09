Many small towns in Minnesota and all across America have something that is unique to them. For instance, Pequot Lakes has a bobber water tower, Darwin the largest ball of twine, and there are Paul Bunyan statues in Akeley and Bemidji. Federal Dam has the dam,of course, but it also has another unique “structure” located at the corner of Fourth Avenue and Birch Street: a boat that don’t float, known as The Last Cast. This is not just any boat, but a unique part of Leech Lake history. The wooden 1965 28-foot Chris Craft Sea-Skiff, prominently displayed with a patio built around it, at one time was a postal boat on Leech Lake from 1966 to 1977. It was converted to a fishing charter and was one of many boats that were the mainstay of five fishing charter businesses at Federal Dam back in the day. Only one fishing charter business operates in Federal Dam today, and there are no more wooden charter boats. The boat and patio are filled with unique and historical items from Federal Dam. The Last Cast was retired in 2014 and put on display in 2016 in the yard of Randy and Shannon Longseth (pictured above). They wanted to do something different and the boat presented itself. The couple had a unique fishing themed wedding and got married on the boat in 2016. They wanted the “wow” factor. It’s hard to explain the uniqueness of “Last Cast,” but it’s well worth the drive to Federal Dam to check it out. Both Randy and Shannon are happy to talk about their little bit of “history. The Longseths operate a small fishing guide operation, Last Cast Adventures. They also have two rental cabins and an area for RVs (no hook ups), small campers and tents. If fishing is not your thing, Randy is willing to take you on a boat tour of the “other” side of Leech Lake. The Last Cast Patio is the focal point of the business. Cook outs, fish fries and beverages are enjoyed on the patio throughout the fishing season.
