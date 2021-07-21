The final dance for Moondance Jam 30, Minnesota’s largest rock festival, kicks off Wednesday with the Pre Jam Party and will be followed by three days of rock and roll performances.
Band scheduled to perform include Cheap Trick, Halestorm, Todd Rundgren, Don Felder, Grand Funk Railroad, Night Ranger, Firehouse, Lit, The Guess Who, Foghat, Crow and ThundHerStruck! Almost Cooper, The Fabulous Armadillos and Mountain Ash will take the stage for the Pre Jam Party.
Many regional bands have also been booked to perform on the Saloon, Tiki Bar and Lazy Moon Bar stages.
Kathy Bieloh, the owner of Moondance, said while this may be the final Jam, Moondance will continue.
“We are definitely still in the planning stages, but we are very excited about our campgrounds turning into seasonal, monthly and daily camping,” she said. “This may be bittersweet, but it will also make the Moondance summer season of 2021 a year to truly celebrate and say farewell to what we have all been a part of over the years together.”
What has made the Moondance a great success over 30 years is the festival seating that allows access to the entire concert area, even the front of the stage, and the many regional bands from around the Midwest that perform on the other three small stages.
Prices, ticket and camping options and schedules for each festival can be found at www.moondancejam.com or by calling (218) 836-1055.
