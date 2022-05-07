All Lions clubs are autonomous, meaning that each club is an independent entity responsible for conducting its own events and complying with local laws and regulations.
I have already mentioned a couple of the projects that our local Lions Club supports including Cycling Without Age and our 5 K Run.
As fundraisers we also sell buttons for the Fourth of July and assist in selling Ethnic Fest buttons. Perhaps our biggest fundraiser is the sale of peaches. Judy Berg is the driving force behind this and it has been a Lions project for many years. I know many of you are familiar with it.
The sale takes place in August. The peaches come from Colorado and have been absolutely delicious in the past! All Lions members can take orders for about two weeks prior. The peaches are delivered to the WHA School and can be picked up by the Blue Doors. If you wish to order peaches simply contact any Lions member and we will be happy to take your order.
Another Lions Club project is that of collecting eyeglasses to be recycled and distributed to those who may otherwise never enjoy the luxury of having their vision improved with the aid of a pair of glasses. Refractive errors can be easily corrected with eyeglasses, yet millions living in low and middle income countries lack access to basic eye care services. Lions have recognized the urgent need for corrective lenses and collect usable glasses in their communities to support the Lions “Recycle For Sight Program.”
Here in Minnesota we have Minnesota Lions Eyeglass Recycling Center and locally glasses may be dropped off at Walker Eye Clinic anytime during regular business hours. Please just bring the eyeglasses and not the cases.
We’re 1.4 million men and women guided by kindness to serve our communities and the world in times of need. Discover kindness in your community today. Join your local Lions!
