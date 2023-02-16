by Ann McLarty
Valentine’s Day proved to be full of “surprises” weatherwise this year! After experiencing March-like weather with temperatures in the 40’s we had over an inch of rain which by evening had turned to snow.
by Ann McLarty
Valentine’s Day proved to be full of “surprises” weatherwise this year! After experiencing March-like weather with temperatures in the 40’s we had over an inch of rain which by evening had turned to snow.
Jim Arvidson, our speaker at our February meeting, spoke about the Lions involvement in collecting and distributing eyeglasses to those in need. An upcoming trip to distribute these eyeglasses is planned for March to Mazatlan, Mexico.
I recently spoke with Lion Arman Radke, who is one of the organizers of these trips. Maybe some of you have donated your used eyeglasses. This past year I collected and donated around 30 pairs of used eyeglasses.
You may have wondered what happens to them and how are they used? After you have dropped your eyeglasses in a donation pail they are picked up and taken to be sorted and labeled. They are sorted into men’s single vision and multi vision, and women’s single and multi vision. By that I mean those with and without bifocals or trifocals.
They are labeled and taken by groups of Lions members to various places to be distributed to those who cannot otherwise afford glasses. The group going to Mazatlan consists of members from Detroit Lakes and Baxter, I believe. Once they and the eyeglasses arrive in Mexico they join with other Lions in Mexico at a “clinic” set up for this purpose. The incoming patients are screened and assessed and then sent to be fitted with the pair of eyeglasses best suited for their needs. And then “the smiles appear.”
Any eyeglasses in good shape are welcome and needed. They do not need the case.
I have worn glasses since the age of 9 and should have had them earlier. I have a son who started wearing glasses at the age of 4, and thanks to early detection, is now able to see without corrective lens.
I understand the importance of good vision and what these glasses mean to those who have been without them. So again, I urge you to drop off those used eyeglasses and “put a smile on someone’s face.”
At our February meeting we decided not to hold a meeting in March as many of our members are planning to be gone. Some of our Lions are still in Florida repairing the damage done by “Ian,” so we wish them well. Our next meeting will be held at Bayside April 12.
We serve!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.