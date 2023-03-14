by Ann McLarty
It seems we are nearing record snowfall for the season. There always used to be the thought that we would get a snowstorm for the Boys State High School Basketball Tournament. This year that certainly is true.
We did not hold our regular Lions meeting for March. We felt too many of our members would be gone to warmer, less snowy climes. However, as I sit here watching the snow silently fall I have had plenty of time to consider plans for the summer. As soon as the weather cooperates the Lions will once again be offering Trishaw rides to those who are otherwise unable to get out and enjoy our beautiful trails and scenery, although I understand that trips for ice cream have also been included at times.
No doubt the Pickleball players will move outdoors as soon as weather permits. The courts down by the lake have been a really nice addition to our park area and have been well used. Another sport that I think would be well received is Bocce Ball. It is a sport that all ages can enjoy and I hope that perhaps a Bocce Ball Court or two could be constructed as well. The court is not very elaborate and does not require a great deal of construction.
This past summer there was talk of constructing some type of stage in the City Park area. I hope that this is something that will be considered this summer. Years ago small towns all boasted “bandstands” where local musicians entertained on the warm summer evenings. This is something that again, all ages can enjoy and be a part of.
I see increasing numbers of “senior citizens” residing in our beautiful area and how nice would it be if we could provide some enjoyable activities that all ages could enjoy?
Also, high school seniors, do not forget that the Lions offer several scholarships to help with your plans beyond high school. You do need to fill out an application that your counselor can provide. Lions also sponsor the Honors Banquet that recognizes outstanding students in the various fields. The banquet is held at WHA School and is attended by parents and students. This is held mid-May and is fast approaching.
I am writing this in the midst of a snowstorm and hopefully by the time you read it we will have warm days and sunny skies! I am on my way out to shovel again.
We serve!
